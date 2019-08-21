A cold front brought cooler temperatures but buckets of rain to the Omaha area Wednesday, with flash flood warnings issued for areas near Beatrice, Grand Island, Tecumseh and Wood River. 

By 6:30 a.m., overnight and early morning thunderstorms dumped about 1/2 an inch of rain in the Omaha area, breaking a blast of excessive heat and humidity Tuesday. 

After 3 p.m. Tuesday, the heat index at the Millard Airport reached 115. After cooling down, temperatures in the Omaha area should reach only the mid-70s by Wednesday afternoon, National Weather Service meteorologist Katie Gross said.  

Showers and thunderstorms will continue, on-and-off, throughout most of the day, especially the morning. During the morning commute, a Douglas County dispatcher said several accidents, with no injuries, had been reported on eastbound Interstate 80, near the exits for 42nd and 84th Streets. 

Dispatchers reported several manhole covers popped off due to flooding in the areas of 16th Street and Woolworth Avenue, 20th and Poppleton Streets and 20th and Martha Streets. 

Temperatures for the rest of the week are forecast to hover in the 70s, with highs in the low-80s later this weekend. 

In other parts of Nebraska, the overnight rain brought the threat of sudden flooding. 

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for parts of southeastern and eastern Nebraska, including Gage County, Johnson County, Richardson County, Custer County and more. 

By shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service received reports that a flooded road near Beatrice had been closed after 2-3 inches of rain fell overnight, with more rain expected throughout the day. 

Flash flooding could occur in areas that have already been hammered by spring and summer flooding, including Wood River

Reporter - Education

Erin is an enterprise reporter for the World-Herald. Previously, Erin covered education.

