A cold front brought cooler temperatures but buckets of rain to the Omaha area Wednesday, with flash flood warnings issued for areas near Beatrice, Grand Island, Tecumseh and Wood River.
By 6:30 a.m., overnight and early morning thunderstorms dumped about 1/2 an inch of rain in the Omaha area, breaking a blast of excessive heat and humidity Tuesday.
After 3 p.m. Tuesday, the heat index at the Millard Airport reached 115. After cooling down, temperatures in the Omaha area should reach only the mid-70s by Wednesday afternoon, National Weather Service meteorologist Katie Gross said.
Showers and thunderstorms will continue, on-and-off, throughout most of the day, especially the morning. During the morning commute, a Douglas County dispatcher said several accidents, with no injuries, had been reported on eastbound Interstate 80, near the exits for 42nd and 84th Streets.
Avoid I-80 Eastbound if possible. Several traffic crashes have the roadway at almost a standstill. #OPD and @NSP_TroopA are working to get traffic moving but it could be a bit. pic.twitter.com/Ecz0j8SIir— Ofc. Joe Nickerson (@OPDOfcNickerson) August 21, 2019
Dispatchers reported several manhole covers popped off due to flooding in the areas of 16th Street and Woolworth Avenue, 20th and Poppleton Streets and 20th and Martha Streets.
Temperatures for the rest of the week are forecast to hover in the 70s, with highs in the low-80s later this weekend.
In other parts of Nebraska, the overnight rain brought the threat of sudden flooding.
The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for parts of southeastern and eastern Nebraska, including Gage County, Johnson County, Richardson County, Custer County and more.
Flash Flood Warning including Beatrice NE, Pawnee City NE, Humboldt NE until 8:15 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/WISoLiGOiq— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) August 21, 2019
By shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service received reports that a flooded road near Beatrice had been closed after 2-3 inches of rain fell overnight, with more rain expected throughout the day.
Flash flooding could occur in areas that have already been hammered by spring and summer flooding, including Wood River.
