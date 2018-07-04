Statue of Liberty Arrests

This image taken from video shows people climbing on the side of the Statue of Liberty's pedestal Wednesday in New York. Several people who hung a banner calling for abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement from the statue's pedestal have been arrested, and authorities say a person is scaling the statue's base. National Park Service spokesman Jerry Willis says the climber was at the base beneath the statue's foot Wednesday afternoon. Willis says police are atop the base, advising the climber to go down. It's unclear whether the climb is related to the earlier banner demonstration.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK — A person has climbed the Statue of Liberty's base on the Fourth of July shortly after the arrests of several people who hung a banner calling for abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement from the statue's pedestal.

News helicopter video showed the climber sitting by the bottom of the statue's robes Wednesday. Police stood nearby.

National Park Service spokesman Jerry Willis says police are trying to persuade the climber to descend.

Earlier, Willis said at least six people were taken into custody for a banner that read "Abolish I.C.E.," referring to part of the Department of Homeland Security. Willis says federal regulations prohibit hanging banners from the monument.

The group behind the banner, Rise and Resist, says the climber isn't connected to the earlier demonstration.

