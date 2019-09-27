Kayaking the Nebraska State Fair

Heavy rains are worsening in Nebraska, Iowa and other nearby states. The intensity of downpours is expected to get worse as a result of global warming, scientists say. Above, Cactus Jacks owner Jeff Leo uses a kayak to paddle through the Nebraska State Fair fairgrounds in 2019.

 BARRETT STINSON/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE

Noted climate scientist James Hansen will speak Sunday at Creighton University.

Hansen, an Iowa native, is credited with bringing global warming to the national consciousness during testimony before Congress in 1988.

Hansen was director of the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies for more than 30 years and now is an adjunct professor at Columbia University.

The presentation, titled “Shape Our Future: Energy, Climate Change & Human Rights,” will be at 1 p.m. at the Harper Center Ballroom, 602 N. 20th St.

Check out nearly 100 stunning photos of Nebraska

Check out some of the most beautiful images of Nebraska. 

1 of 90