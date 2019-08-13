LINCOLN — The agency that currently manages Omaha-area child welfare cases has been given 30 days to fix a lawsuit challenging the state's decision to award a new case management contract to a Kansas nonprofit.

Lancaster County District Judge Kevin McManaman said he will dismiss the suit if the winning bidder, St. Francis Ministries of Salina, Kansas, is not added as a defendant in the case.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services signed the contract with St. Francis on July 3.

It calls for the Kansas agency to replace PromiseShip, an Omaha-based nonprofit, in overseeing the care of abused and neglected children in Douglas and Sarpy Counties. The five-year contract is for about $196 million, less than 60% of amount bid by PromiseShip.

PromiseShip challenged the contract in court, alleging that St. Francis' bid should have been disqualified for failing to meet the terms of the request for proposals or comply with state law. The suit named HHS, the state Department of Administrative Services and the heads of those two agencies as defendants. 

Martha Stoddard

