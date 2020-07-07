The University of Nebraska-Lincoln's chancellor Tuesday called for an examination of curriculum, recruitment and campus climate as the university strives to address race relations.
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green sent a message to the university indicating a renewed commitment to diversity and minority relations. Similar conversations are being held nationwide in light of protests over how law enforcement interacts with minorities, especially black people.
Green made numerous recommendations, both tangible and intangible, in his message. He also acknowledged that this is not the first time an appeal has been made for an analysis and improvement of race relations at UNL.
He appointed a five-member faculty group, including three blacks and one Hispanic, to help lead the effort. The committee is made up of Lory Dance, Kwame Dawes, Anna Shavers, Kara Mitchell Viesca and Sergio Wals.
Among other things, Green wants the university to look at its curriculum and how it addresses diversity; consider campus climate issues that impede individuals' participation in the community; review how buildings are named; examine the UNL Police Department's approach to community policing; work on diversity recruitment and retention; self-reflect through a chancellor's reading program beginning in the fall; and hold leaders accountable for developing inclusive and anti-racist strategies.
The message also said the faculty leaders will help UNL create opportunities to learn about racism, review racial disparities and increase participation in academic and statewide efforts to understand and work against racism.
