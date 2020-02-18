THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A
* FLOOD ADVISORY FOR...
AN ICE JAM IN...
SOUTHWESTERN DOUGLAS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA...
NORTHEASTERN SAUNDERS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA...
* UNTIL 900 PM CST THURSDAY.
* AT 905 AM CST, A NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE EMPLOYEE OBSERVED MINOR
FLOODING NEAR THE HIGHWAY 64 BRIDGE ALONG THE PLATTE RIVER. WATER
WAS OUT OF THE BANKS NEAR THE BRIDGE. THIS WAS LIKELY DUE TO ICE
ACTION ALONG THE RIVER. PERSONS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD MONITOR
RIVER LEVELS CLOSELY FOR FUTURE FLUCTUATIONS, AND BE PREPARED TO
TAKE ACTION.
* FLOODING WILL REMAIN OVER MAINLY RURAL AREAS OF SOUTHWESTERN
DOUGLAS AND NORTHEASTERN SAUNDERS COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING
OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT.
&&
Interstate 80 is set to go through major changes in Omaha.
The Omaha metro area needs to reassess its planned transportation projects and reimagine a different future for how people travel around the city, local business and civic leaders said Tuesday.
The Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce released the first results of its ConnectGO initiative that’s aiming to create a “bold” action plan for transportation in Omaha.
The specifics of that plan — how it would treat street projects, mass transit upgrades or changes like bike lanes — are still to come. But it’s clear the plan will favor a more multimodal future than the car-centric future Omaha faces now.
Tuesday, the chamber laid groundwork for its plan by setting goals and principles for the community, based on public feedback and existing studies dealing with the subject. Namely, the chamber said, the transportation system should: Give people access to jobs and education, foster neighborhoods where people want to live, boost the region’s economic growth and take better care of the streets and other infrastructure.
In a 10-page report, the ConnectGO leaders wrote: “We will not shy away from bold, visionary actions.”
The statement comes as two major roads plans move forward.
This May, Omaha voters will decide whether the City of Omaha can issue $200 million in bonds to fund five years of added street maintenance work. Mayor Jean Stothert has promoted the plan as Omaha lags in its street funding.
Last week, the Nebraska Department of Transportation released plans for $860 million in changes over the next 25 years to Interstates 80, 480 and 680, the Kennedy Freeway, West Dodge Road and the West Dodge elevated expressway. Most notably, I-80 would be widened from four main lanes each way to six lanes through Omaha between I-480 and 680.
At the same time, the community is showing growing interest in mass transit and bicycling as a way to get around Omaha. Young professionals and millennials are taking some steps away from the car and favoring that they want to live in more connected urban areas.
Last August, the chamber put new focus on transportation issues as they relate to Omaha’s economic development and its ability to attract workers to a vibrant city.
In a statement, Lance Fritz, president and CEO of Union Pacific, cited the importance of such issues as moving freight through the region and moving residents on public transit. “These innovations will help us attract and retain the diverse, talented workforce Omaha needs to thrive,” he said.
The chamber’s report nods to support for street maintenance work in line with Stothert’s roads plan. The mayor also included a statement of support that addressed both mass transit and streets.
“Transit is part of every discussion, every day, and it should be,” she said in a statement. She added: “Safe, reliable roads are fundamental to a transportation system that achieves the ConnectGO goals.”
The ConnectGO initiative will keep refining an overall transportation strategy through 2020, the report said.
Photos: Omaha streets and how they got their names
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.