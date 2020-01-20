You’re about to receive a piece of mail that’s actually really important and asks for information that’s personal but also vital to the greater good.
It’s from the 2020 Census.
Here’s what you can expect in the weeks and months ahead from the U.S. Census Bureau:
Between March 12 and March 20, you will receive a letter in the mail inviting you to complete the 2020 Census. For most households, that initial invite with be just that — an invitation, not the census form itself.
That’s a change. Although some households will receive the actual printed questionnaire in the mail, most people are encouraged to fill out the census online for the first time.
Even so, the Census Bureau says every household can choose how to respond, either online, by mail or over the phone.
Between March 16 and March 24, a reminder letter is due in the mail.
April 1 is considered Census Day. Every home should have a form or invitation by that date, and you can finish your civic duty well before that. But that’s the day the Census Bureau marks in time to measure the population.
If you don’t respond initially, the U.S. Census Bureau will keep trying.
Between March 26 and April 3, people who haven’t responded can expect a reminder postcard. Then people will get a reminder letter, this time with a paper census form, between April 8 and April 16. Between April 20 and April 27, people who still haven’t responded will get one last reminder in the mail.
Finally, census takers will visit homes that did not respond in May, June and July.
What is the Census Bureau asking?
The form asks: How many people were living or staying in your home on April 1, 2020. That’s the primary purpose.
It also asks:
Were any additional people staying with you as of April 1?
Do you own or rent your home?
What’s your phone number? (For official Census Bureau contact.)
What is the name, gender (binary male or female), age, date of birth and relationship of each person in the home?
Is each person Hispanic or not? What is each person’s race and racial origin?
The census will not ask about a person’s citizenship.
Is this confidential, safe and secure?
The Census Bureau makes this clear: It never asks for Social Security numbers, bank or credit card numbers, money or donations, and it will not contact you on behalf of a political party.
But the Better Business Bureau says it expects scammers to try to take advantage of the census.
If a census taker visits your door, the bureau says, that person must be able to show proof of their government role: an identification badge with the person’s photo, a U.S. Commerce Department watermark and an expiration date. If you have questions, the U.S. Census Bureau suggests you call 800-923-8282.
Federal law requires that the Census Bureau and its employees keep personal responses confidential, under threat of a potential $250,000 fine and up to five years in prison. The Census Bureau says your responses can be used only for generating statistics and cannot be shared with law enforcement or other federal agencies.
As for the security of your information, the Census Bureau says it has a “robust cybersecurity program” that encrypts data online and defends against threats.
The Omaha World-Herald's best images of 2019
Canada geese fly over Flanagan Lake at sunset in Omaha, Nebraska.
Director and CEO of Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium Dennis Pate, speaks to the media about newly hatched gentoo penguin chicks before they enter their habitat in the Suzanne and Walter Scott Aquarium at the Henry Doorly Zoo.
Creighton players huddle up prior to a college basketball game against Georgetown at the CHI Health Center.
Charles Relford waits to pick up his brother at 24th and Pratt Streets with his three dogs.
Two-year-old Hannah Bonnot of Denver, Colorado, stands in awe before “Mountain Outlaw” taken at Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, on display at Tom Mangelsen’s “Life in the Wild” exhibition at the Durham Museum in Omaha, Nebraska.
High School football players from Nebraska and Iowa who have been selected as the Omaha World-Herald's Super Six pose for a portrait at the boxing arena located at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska.
Bellevue West teammates, from left, CJ Lilienkamp and Devin Mills make snow angels as they celebrate their Class A state title win over Westside.
Craig Bachmann throws a training dummy for his dog, Bedlam, a Chesapeake Bay retriever, to retrieve at Standing Bear Lake in Omaha, Nebraska. Bachmann said he was doing some obedience work with Bedlam as well as some lining drills.
Seventh-grade students from Nathan Hale Middle School are reflected in a The New Negro Escapist Social and Athletic Club a portrait by Rashid Johnson while touring 30 Americans, an exhibition from the Rubell Family Collection at the Joslyn Art Museum.
Water covers a road near Valley, Nebraska, on Friday, March 15.
Joe Zavadil, 14, of Omaha, leaps to a lower level of berm seating during the Class B girls state soccer championship game.
Detroit Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera signed autographs for fans prior to a Major League Baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at TD Ameritrade Park.
Jim Linafelter of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, and other Husker fans celebrate a third-down stop for Nebraska’s defense against Northern Illinois.
The Westside Warriors take the field through fog and a banner before a high school football game against Creighton Prep.
Tow truck drivers work on trying to get a semi truck out of a ditch after it turned over on Highway 20 in north central Nebraska during a blizzard.
Arizona State's Jack Judson checks University of Nebraska at Omaha's Chayse Primeau into the boards at Baxter Arena.
A bike is revealed in the mud below the 13th Street bridge in the Gene Leahy Mall after the water was pumped out of it during renovation work.
Omaha South’s Ukash Weliyo, right, gets a hug from his mother Halima Mohamed after the Packers defeated Omaha Creighton Prep during the Class A boys state soccer final game at Morrison Stadium.
Louisville’s Nick Bennett writes in the dirt before a game against Mississippi State in the College World Series.
Mississippi State’s Jake Mangum reacts after losing to Louisville in a walk-off during game 10 of the College World Series.
Juno, a dog belonging to professional dog trainer and hunting guide Aleah German, has a collar adorned with shotgun shell caps.
The moon rises over the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge in the early morning hours.
A cat looks up at Jill Tafoya after she revived it in the back of an ambulance after the cat was rescued from a fire.
An allosaurus appears to be eyeing a tasty, 19-month-old morsel named Austin Haseltine as he is lifted from the shoulders of his grandpa, Greg Fasano, by his mother, Amy Haseltine, with his father, Jim Haseltine looking on.
Horses belonging to Faye Etherington of Fremont that were being boarded in Inglewood, Nebraska, are brought into Fremont through floodwater on Highway 77.
Millard West's Corbin Hawkins waits out a rain delay in the dugout.
Looking back at the floodwater below the Broad Street viaduct are from left, Calvin Schmidt, 6, Paul Schmidt, their dad and Avery Schmidt, 7, in Fremont, Nebraska.
Auburn’s Rankin Woley slid into the fence while catching a foul ball for an out during a College World Series game.
An angel statuary sits in a flooded yard in the Hanson Lakes area in Bellevue.
A farmer drives his combine to unload soybeans for transport near Ceresco, Nebraska.
The Millard South Majorettes practice their halftime routine.
Xiang Fang, right, and his son Ethan, 10, walk along the shoreline at Chalco Hills Recreation Area in Omaha, Nebraska.
Businesses on the southwest side of Hamburg, Iowa, were flooded from the waters of the Missouri River.
Kayla Thege, left, and Mark Batt hang out with their dog, Maia, during a Storm Chasers baseball game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.