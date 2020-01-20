The decennial census is a massive undertaking by the federal government that succeeds only when average, everyday people participate. People have good reason to join in — equal representation at all levels of government and billions upon billions of dollars in federal funding are at stake, all based on this extensive population count.

THE UNDERTAKING

It’s estimated the U.S. Census Bureau will spend $10.8 billion in 2019 and 2020 to get an exact count of the United States’ 330 million people spread out across 11 million census blocks.

It will hire up to 500,000 census takers and spread word via a $500 million media campaign with ads translated into 13 languages.

THE VOTE

The census count will determine the apportionment of 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives among the 50 United States of America.

THE FUNDING

The census is the basis that the federal government uses to distribute $675 billion annually across the country to help support highways and transit, health care and nutrition, housing and communities, education and families, businesses and workers, and more.

For Nebraska, $3.99 billion comes into the state each year based off the 2010 Census.

Each missed Nebraskan means $2,096 lost annually, or $20,960 for the decade. Each missed household translates to $51,980 gone until the next time.

jeff.robb@owh.com

twitter.com/jeffreyrobb

