A 52-year-old man has been identified as the person who died Friday in a crash near the village of Avoca, Nebraska. 

Robbie L. Barnhart, of Avoca, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. He was not wearing a seat belt. 

Investigators determined that Barnhart was northbound on 120th Street just north of U.S. Highway 34 about 10:50 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle. Barnhart, who was the sole occupant, was ejected from the vehicle when it began rolling. 

