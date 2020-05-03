A 52-year-old man has been identified as the person who died Friday in an ATV crash near the village of Avoca, Nebraska. 

Robbie L. Barnhart of Avoca, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. He was not wearing a helmet. 

Investigators determined that Barnhart was northbound on 120th Street just north of U.S. Highway 34 about 10:50 a.m. when he lost control of the ATV. Barnhart, who was the sole occupant, was ejected from the vehicle when it began rolling. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

