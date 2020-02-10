The World-Herald’s Statehouse reporters round up news highlights from the Legislature and state government into the Capitol Digest — a daily briefing for the political newshound with a busy schedule.
A bill aimed at helping Omaha and other communities pay for water and sewer system improvements got bogged down Monday amid debate about who pays what water taxes and about the state's budget picture.
Legislative Bill 242, as introduced by State Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, would require the state to return part of the sales taxes charged on water and sewer bills. The money would go back to the communities and utilities it was collected from for use in updating, replacing and redeveloping water and sewer facilities.
The bill calls for the state to turn back 2 cents of the 5.5-cent state sales tax for two years, then 3 cents for the next two years, then 4 cents from then on. At full implementation, the measure would mean an estimated $23.8 million less coming into state coffers.
Lindstrom acknowledged the state's other budget priorities, including property tax relief, business tax incentives, overcrowded prisons and the troubled youth rehabilitation and treatment centers. But he urged colleagues to advance LB 242 so it could be considered if there is enough money for it.
Fellow Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne, however, sought to add an amendment exempting tap water from sales taxes.
Currently, he said, mothers have to pay sales tax on the water they use in feeding and caring for their children, but there is no sales tax on bottled water. Nor is there sales tax charged on water used to irrigate crops, raise livestock or manufacture products.
"As a policy statement, we should not be taxing water across this state," he said, noting that it is essential to life.
Wayne's proposal prompted several rural senators to point out that farmers pay property taxes on irrigated land and personal property taxes on irrigation equipment.
Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson said that rural residents have large costs if they have private wells. He also said that most tap water is used for such things as flushing toilets, watering lawns, doing dishes and washing cars, rather than for drinking.
Debate on LB 242 ended without a vote after senators had spent three hours on the bill. Under a practice instituted by Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer of Norfolk, the bill will not be scheduled for additional debate unless Lindstrom can show that he has 33 votes for a filibuster-ending cloture motion.
