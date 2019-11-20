The Sarpy County Board on Tuesday voted to lower the salaries of its five members by $95.

County Board members will make $26,000 in 2021 and 2022, a decrease from the $26,095 they’ve received since 2015.

The board's chairperson will continue to receive an additional $1,000.

"This board is committed to keeping property taxes as low as possible, and to do that we have to hold the line (on) salaries, including our own,” County Board Chairman Don Kelly said in a statement. "Our compensation package, including benefits and wages, is more than fair. I’m proud that we’re lowering our salaries while other counties are approving large increases."

Three of the board's five seats — held by Gary Mixan, Angi Burmeister and Kelly — will be on the ballot next November.

Burmeister, an attorney who took over the vacant District 3 seat in January after Brian Zuger was elected as Sarpy County treasurer, has announced her intention to run for the seat.

Mixan and Kelly have not said publicly whether they will seek reelection.

reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports

Reece covers Sarpy County for The World-Herald. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL grad who spent time in Oklahoma and Virginia before returning home. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127

