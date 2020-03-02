A light flurry of snow passing through eastern Nebraska this morning is expected to give way to a warm, clear day.
The snow falling in the Omaha area won't amount to much more than a trace of precipitation, according to meteorologist Hallie Bova of the National Weather Service in Valley.
"We recorded two-tenths of an inch (in Valley) and it's already stopped," Bova said about 5:30 a.m. "(The snow) pushed a little farther east than we had expected. It's a pretty quick moving little band."
Expect the snow flurries to clear out quickly, Bova said, with temperatures pushing into the upper 40s. The high Monday for Omaha is predicted to reach 48 degrees, she said.
"It's actually looking pretty nice for the rest of the week with temperatures well into the upper 50s," Bova said. "Wednesday will be the warmest day with a high of 60. It should be even warmer than that this weekend with temperatures going up into mid-60s."
