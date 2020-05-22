Only three votes now separate Mike Boyle and Roger Garcia in their race for the Douglas County Board, in unofficial results after additional ballots were counted Friday morning.
Boyle still clung to the lead, according to the Douglas County Election Commissioner's Office. But Garcia, who had
closed to within eight votes as late-arriving votes were counted, is within the margin that triggers an automatic recount.
The recount is scheduled for June 10, Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse said.
The Democratic primary will decide the race because there's no Republican running in the general election.
Kruse and his staff counted 95 ballots Friday in the race for Boyle's District 1 seat representing downtown and South Omaha. They included 54 provisional ballots from Election Day, plus 41 ballots on which the Election Commissioner's Office had to conduct extra research, such as double-checking mail-in ballot signatures.
"This shows the citizens we count every vote cast correctly, and every vote matters," Kruse said. "Every vote counts in our democracy."
Photos: 2020 Nebraska primary voting
Nebraska Primary Voting
Booths at Walt Disney Elementary School wait for voters on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Primary Voting
A voter fills out a ballot at Nathan Hale Magnet Middle School in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Primary Voting
Adam Rokes of Omaha fills out a ballot at St. Leo Catholic Church in Omaha on Tuesday. Overall turnout in Douglas County was 35%.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Primary Voting
Allan Stamler, a poll inspector, disinfects a booth at Walt Disney Elementary School on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Primary Voting
Deb Shaw, a poll inspector, helps a voter with his ballot at Nathan Hale Magnet Middle School in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Primary Voting
A voter fills out his ballot at Nathan Hale Magnet Middle School in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Primary Voting
Tim Kryszak votes at a downtown Omaha precinct on Tuesday during the Nebraska primary.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Primary Voting
Bill Black and Leslie Janak, both election officials, put up a sign outside the Elks Lodge 39 for the primary election in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Primary Voting
Sharon Beverly waits for voters at a downtown Omaha precinct on Tuesday during the Nebraska primary. Precinct sites had social distancing measures in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Primary Voting
Elks Lodge 39 serves as a polling place for the primary election in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Primary Voting
A voter completes a ballot at a downtown Omaha precinct on Tuesday during the Nebraska primary.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Primary Voting
Signs mark Elks Lodge 39 as a polling place for the Nebraska primary election in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Primary Voting
Joseph Collins waits for voters at a downtown Omaha precinct on Tuesday during the Nebraska primary.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Primary Voting
Sharon Beverly waits for voters at a downtown Omaha precinct on Tuesday during the Nebraska primary.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Primary Voting
Tim Kryszak prepares to vote at a downtown Omaha precinct on Tuesday during the Nebraska primary.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Primary Voting
Campaign yard signs outside Walt Disney Elementary School, a polling place, on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Primary Voting
Dan Weber of Omaha checks in to vote at Walt Disney Elementary School on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Don Bacon Votes
U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, the Republican incumbent in Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District, votes at Wellspring Church for the primary election in Papillion on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Primary
Wellspring Church in Papillion had hand sanitizer and face masks available. In-person voting went slowly despite the light turnout.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Primary
Stickers are available for voters at Wellspring Church, a polling place for the primary election in Papillion on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Don Bacon votes
U.S Rep. Don Bacon and his wife, Angie Bacon, arrive to vote at Wellspring Church in Papillion on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.