Only three votes now separate Mike Boyle and Roger Garcia in their race for the Douglas County Board, in unofficial results after additional ballots were counted Friday morning.

Boyle still clung to the lead, according to the Douglas County Election Commissioner's Office. But Garcia, who had closed to within eight votes as late-arriving votes were counted, is within the margin that triggers an automatic recount.

The recount is scheduled for June 10, Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse said.

The Democratic primary will decide the race because there's no Republican running in the general election. 

Kruse and his staff counted 95 ballots Friday in the race for Boyle's District 1 seat representing downtown and South Omaha. They included 54 provisional ballots from Election Day, plus 41 ballots on which the Election Commissioner's Office had to conduct extra research, such as double-checking mail-in ballot signatures.

"This shows the citizens we count every vote cast correctly, and every vote matters," Kruse said. "Every vote counts in our democracy."

