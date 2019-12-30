Blowing snow with winds gusting over 50 mph prompted Nebraska officials to close Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 30 for about 90 miles early Monday in the central part of the state.
I-80 is closed between Grand Island and Lexington, the Nebraska Department of Roads tweeted around 12:45 a.m. Highway 30 between Grand Island and Lexington also closed as of 1:30 a.m.
The Nebraska State Patrol reported multiple vehicles have been stranded due to high winds, snow drifts and low visibility. Many places in Buffalo County reported snow of 8 to 9 inches, according to Merl Heinlein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hastings.
"There are cars stuck with no place to go," Heinlein said. "The wind is 35 to 45 mph, gusting up to 53 mph. We're seeing drifting snow because of the strong winds."
Hastings reported 3 to 4 inches of snow, Heinlein said. The largest total reported was in Kearney, where a meteorologist recorded 10.9 inches in their yard, he said.
The storm came out of Colorado and began tracking to the northeast, stinging central Nebraska before lifting up into South Dakota. Verdigre in northeast Nebraska reported 9.8 inches of snow Sunday, according to meteorologist Cathy Zapotocny of the National Weather Service in Valley.
Omaha reported just .6 of an inch of snow at Eppley Airfield, she said.
The high Monday in Omaha is expected to top out at 28 degrees, with winds gusting up to 45 mph.
By Tuesday, westerly winds will allow temperatures across eastern Nebraska to warm into the 30s, with mid- to upper 20s likely in areas with deeper snowpack.
