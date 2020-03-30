Lincoln — Police shut down a party Friday night because it violated Nebraska’s COVID-19 restrictions that limit gatherings to 10 people or less.

According to police, officers received a call around 11 p.m. about 20 people outside a house near 27th and P Streets. Residents told officers they were having a birthday party. Officers told the residents to stop the party and reminded them about the health orders that are in place.

For now, the limit on groups in Lancaster County is in effect until May 6. Other police departments have similarly been disbanding groups.

For the most part, people are being warned, although misdemeanor citations can be handed out.

nsaenz@owh.com, 402-444-1069

twitter.com/nsaenz12345

