Presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Doris Kearns Goodwin will deliver the 25th Governor's Lecture in the Humanities this fall.

Taylor Gage, spokesman for Gov. Pete Ricketts' office, announced Goodwin's appearance Wednesday morning on Twitter as a "Big get!"

The lecture, slated Sept. 22 at the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln, is a project of the Nebraska Humanities and the E.N. Thompson Forum on World Issues with sponsorship, in part, by the Duncan Family Trust.

Goodwin has spent five decades studying American presidents. Her lecture, according to Nebraska Humanities, will draw from her New York Times bestseller, "Leadership in Turbulent Times," published in September 2018. 

Goodwin’s career was inspired when as a 24-year-old graduate student at Harvard University she was selected to join the White House Fellows, a prestigious program for leadership and public service. Goodwin worked with President Lyndon B. Johnson in the White House and later assisted him in the writing of his memoirs.

She then wrote "Lyndon Johnson and the American Dream" — a national bestseller re-released in spring 2019. Goodwin followed with the Pulitzer Prize-winning "No Ordinary Time: Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt: The Home Front in World War II," among other bestselling titles.

Goodwin is a frequent political commentator on national news networks and shows, including “Meet the Press” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” She also has served as a consultant for various documentaries, including “Baseball” by Ken Burns and several about American presidents.

Based in Concord, Massachusetts, Goodwin was the first woman to enter the Boston Red Sox locker room, and is a devoted fan.

Her accolades include the Charles Frankel Prize from the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Sarah Josepha Hale Medal, the New England Book Award and the Carl Sandburg Literary Award.

Goodwin's Nebraska lecture is free and open to the public. Advance tickets will be handled by the Lied Center box office, said Humanities Nebraska spokeswoman SheriLynne Hansen. Ticket requests typically are filled 60 days in advance, but the timeline could be different this year as the Lied works to reschedule events affected by the coronavirus pandemic. 

A fundraising dinner for Humanities Nebraska is planned in conjunction with Goodwin's appearance. Individual tickets, $125 and $250, and table sponsorships will be available at humanitiesnebraska.org.

