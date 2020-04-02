...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM CDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF
LESS THAN HALF AN INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE TENTH
TO TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM CDT FRIDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
Presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Doris Kearns Goodwin will deliver the 25th Governor's Lecture in the Humanities this fall.
Taylor Gage, spokesman for Gov. Pete Ricketts' office, announced Goodwin's appearance Wednesday morning on Twitter as a "Big get!"
The lecture, slated Sept. 22 at the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln, is a project of the Nebraska Humanities and the E.N. Thompson Forum on World Issues with sponsorship, in part, by the Duncan Family Trust.
Goodwin has spent five decades studying American presidents. Her lecture, according to Nebraska Humanities, will draw from her New York Times bestseller, "Leadership in Turbulent Times," published in September 2018.
Goodwin’s career was inspired when as a 24-year-old graduate student at Harvard University she was selected to join the White House Fellows, a prestigious program for leadership and public service. Goodwin worked with President Lyndon B. Johnson in the White House and later assisted him in the writing of his memoirs.
She then wrote "Lyndon Johnson and the American Dream" — a national bestseller re-released in spring 2019. Goodwin followed with the Pulitzer Prize-winning "No Ordinary Time: Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt: The Home Front in World War II," among other bestselling titles.
Goodwin is a frequent political commentator on national news networks and shows, including “Meet the Press” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” She also has served as a consultant for various documentaries, including “Baseball” by Ken Burns and several about American presidents.
Based in Concord, Massachusetts, Goodwin was the first woman to enter the Boston Red Sox locker room, and is a devoted fan.
Her accolades include the Charles Frankel Prize from the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Sarah Josepha Hale Medal, the New England Book Award and the Carl Sandburg Literary Award.
Goodwin's Nebraska lecture is free and open to the public. Advance tickets will be handled by the Lied Center box office, said Humanities Nebraska spokeswoman SheriLynne Hansen. Ticket requests typically are filled 60 days in advance, but the timeline could be different this year as the Lied works to reschedule events affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
A fundraising dinner for Humanities Nebraska is planned in conjunction with Goodwin's appearance. Individual tickets, $125 and $250, and table sponsorships will be available at humanitiesnebraska.org.
1 of 9
"Dumb and Dumber" (1994)
There's that scene where Lloyd takes a wrong turn, heading to Lincoln, Nebraska, instead of Aspen, Colorado. Of course, nowhere would this pairing of signs exist. IMDB lists Nebraska as a filming location. But whether the wrong way scene — or the subsequent one in which Lloyd TOTALLY redeems himself — were Nebraska-shot? Can't be sure. It does look like it could be Nebraska.
In the Johnny Knoxville-starring comedy, our elderly hero lives in Lincoln. No scenes were filmed there, but they did shoot footage of the Nebraska State Capitol to cut in with the scenes set in Lincoln.
Though the best picture winner was almost entirely shot in South Dakota, its filming locations included Nebraska. A note at the end of the film mentions that the last band of free Sioux Indians surrendered at Fort Robinson, Nebraska.
"Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa" (2013)
"Dances With Wolves" (1990)
“Elizabethtown" (2005)
Cameron Crowe's romantic comedy filmed scenes at and near Scotts Bluff National Monument, west of Scottsbluff and Gering, and Carhenge, north of Alliance.
“The Assassination of Richard Nixon” (2004)
This Sean Penn movie you might not remember shot footage in several downtown and midtown Omaha locations. Penn had also shot portions of his 1991 film “The Indian Runner” in Omaha.
“Held Up” (1999)
The Jamie Foxx and Nia Long comedy was shot, in part, in Fremont, Nebraska.
“Paper Moon” (1973)
Peter Bogdanovich shot parts of his classic road movie near Rulo, Nebraska.
“Lucky” (2011)
This Colin Hanks and Jeffrey Tambor serial killer comedy was shot in 30 area locations in Omaha and Council Bluffs, including the offices of The Daily Nonpareil.
“American Honey” (2016)
Shia LaBeouf briefly moved into the home of a Bennington family to shoot scenes for Andrea Arnold’s film.
Chris is a magazine and special sections editor for The World-Herald. She writes on lifestyle topics and trends, including interior design, travel and fashion. Follow her on Instagram @chrischristen and Twitter @cchristenOWH. Phone: 402-444-1094.
