A man who was fatally injured while checking on other drivers near Wahoo, Nebraska, on Thanksgiving evening has been identified as 65-year-old Gene Lefler of Bennington.
Lefler fell off an overpass in a chaotic multiple-vehicle wreck on a slick Highway 77 overpass and died from his injuries later at a Lincoln hospital.
Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz said Friday that Lefler either was knocked off the overpass or jumped when he had no way to avoid a sliding, jackknifing semitrailer truck. The fall would have been 50 feet or more, Stukenholtz said.
The crash at 6:19 p.m. involved several vehicles west of Wahoo.
Stukenholtz said the incident unfolded this way: A 2005 GMC pickup driven by Beverly Vance of Fremont slid and came to a stop on the overpass. Ryan Johnson of Schuyler stopped his 2006 Chevrolet pickup to see if Vance was OK. Lefler’s 2019 Ford Edge struck Vance’s pickup, and, after he brought the car to a stop down the highway, Lefler walked back to the crash scene. Then a 2005 Dodge pickup driven by Ralph Kurtz of Valley hit Johnson’s vehicle.
At that point, a large truck driven by Brett Jurgens of Shelton slid out of control. The truck fish-tailed, and Lefler jumped or was knocked off the bridge.
Lefler was taken to Saunders Medical Center, then to Bryan Medical Center’s west campus in Lincoln. A press release from the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office said there were no other injuries.
