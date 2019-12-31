Bellevue police are investigating the shooting death of a man Saturday near Columbus Avenue and Denver Street.
Police said a man was found down about 3 a.m. outside a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not announced any suspects or arrests.
If you have any information about this incident call Sarpy County Crime Stoppers at (402) 592-STOP (7867).
A Bellevue homicide investigation may be linked to a brief chase and crash in Omaha Monday.
Bellevue police tell 6 News that the body of 19-year-old Randy Noe Garcia-Ramos was found about 3 a.m. Saturday outside of a home near Columbus Avenue & Denver Street. Police say he had been shot.
The victim was identified by a consulate card indicating he was from Guatemala.
The victim's blue Toyota Corolla was also reported missing.
On Monday afternoon, police briefly chased a car with a similar description of the missing car in South Omaha. After a brief chase, the driver crashed. A male and female, described as juveniles, ran out. They were eventually captured.
The male was treated for possible injuries related to the crash.
Both were being questioned.
