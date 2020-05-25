A motorcyclist who died Saturday after crashing near 13th Street and Fort Crook Road in Bellevue has been identified as a resident of Raymond, Nebraska.
Paul C. Rutten, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene, a spokesman for the Bellevue Police Department said Monday.
Officers were dispatched to the crash scene at 12:18 p.m., police said. Investigators determined that a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle ridden by Rutten was northbound on Fort Crook Road when it lost control, struck a utility pole and hit a wall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.