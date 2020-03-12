LINCOLN — The murder trial of Bailey Boswell, which had been postponed because of a medical emergency in the family of the presiding judge, has now been scheduled to begin Sept. 23 in Lexington.

Boswell, 26, is charged with first-degree murder, solicitation of murder and improper disposal of human remains in connection with the November 2017 death and dismemberment of Lincoln store clerk Sydney Loofe.

Sydney Loofe

Sydney Loofe

Loofe, 24, arranged a date with Boswell via Tinder, then disappeared. That sparked a massive search that finally uncovered her remains, which were wrapped in plastic bags and scattered along gravel roads in central Nebraska’s Clay County.

Boswell’s trial had been scheduled to start next week, but Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson ordered a delay because of a medical emergency in her family.

Boswell, a native of Leon, Iowa, has pleaded not guilty. She faces the possibility of the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder.

Her boyfriend, 53-year-old Aubrey Trail, was found guilty by a jury last summer of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. He pleaded guilty to improper disposal of a body just before the start of his trial. He awaits a sentencing trial to determine whether he will be sentenced to death or life in prison.

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 11

paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-473-9584,

twitter.com/paulhammelowh

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Tags

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started