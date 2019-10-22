Bail was set at $100,000 Monday in Douglas County Court for a Bennington man charged with leaving the scene of an injury accident that left an Omaha woman fighting for her life.
David D. Kenney, 32, is accused of striking Shandrae S. Ferguson, 26, with his vehicle on Interstate 680 near West Center Road on Sunday. Ferguson was taken to the Creighton University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and remained in critical condition Monday.
Kenney, according to his Facebook page, graduated from Grand Island High School and works as an Army recruiter. He was released from the Douglas County Jail after posting 10 percent of the bail amount, $10,000.
Police said Ferguson was a passenger in a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe that parked on the shoulder of I-680 after overheating. She got out of the Tahoe and was struck by a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Kenney that left the scene, police said.
The Dodge was followed by witnesses to 126th and Pierce Streets where a police officer detained Kenney. Police said Kenney showed signs of alcohol impairment and was transported to Omaha Police Department headquarters.
He submitted to a breath test and tested under the legal limit for impaired driving. In an interview, Kenney said he was aware of hitting something but decided to leave the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.