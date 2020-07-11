A crowd gathered in Memorial Park in Omaha Saturday morning for a “Back the Blue” rally in support of police.

Organizers estimated the size of the crowd at about 2,000 people.

Some counter-protesters also attended the rally. Graffiti with messages supportive of the Black Lives Matter movement was found in the park Saturday morning. Police are investigating the graffiti.

