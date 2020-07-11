A crowd gathered in Memorial Park in Omaha Saturday morning for a “Back the Blue” rally in support of police.
Organizers estimated the size of the crowd at about 2,000 people.
Some counter-protesters also attended the rally. Graffiti with messages supportive of the Black Lives Matter movement was found in the park Saturday morning. Police are investigating the graffiti.
Stay with Omaha.com for more on this developing story.
