Authorities have recovered the body of man who drowned Sunday in a lake near Waterloo.
Fire departments from Omaha, Waterloo and Valley were called to West Shores Lake, 24340 Douglas Circle, shortly after 10 a.m. Rescue workers located the man about 3 p.m., said Lt. Shawn Millikan of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
The name of the drowning victim is being withheld pending notification of family, Millikan said. It's not clear what part of the lake the victim was found or what led to his death.
West Shores is a 203-acre residential lake near the intersection of U.S. Highway 275 and West Dodge Road. Homes in West Shores, according to its website, are typically custom built and range in price from about $300,000 to $2 million.
