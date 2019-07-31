Authorities identified the two men who drowned last week while fishing near the Guide Rock Diversion Dam on the Republican River in south-central Nebraska.
The men are Cody A. Reutter, 29, of Blue Hill, Nebraska, and Omar Martinez Cruz, 27, of Grand Island, according to statement from the Webster County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and their friends," the post said.
The Sheriff’s Office received a call Friday afternoon about two possible drownings. Someone reported that the two men were fishing at the dam when they were pulled under the water by an undertow.
One of the bodies was located Sunday about 9:30 a.m. and the other was found Monday about 3 p.m. Both men were pulled from the river within 1½ miles east of the dam.
The Sheriff’s Office thanked "all the volunteers, first responders, law enforcement, firemen, the dive team members, the Methodist church and the community" for their support during the recovery operation.
