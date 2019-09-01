Fire departments from Omaha, Waterloo and Valley were called to a lake near Waterloo on Sunday to search for a missing man.
Authorities learned that a man was feared drowned at West Shores Lake, 24340 Douglas Circle, shortly after 10 a.m. Rescue workers were still conducting a search of the lake about 12:30 p.m., said Lt. Shawn Millikan of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
West Shores is a 203-acre residential lake near the intersection of U.S. Highway 275 and West Dodge Road. Homes in West Shores, according to its website, are typically custom built and range in price from about $300,000 to $2 million.
