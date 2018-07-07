At least one person was transported to the hospital from a crash on Interstate 80 in Pottawattamie County that temporarily shut down the road Saturday, officials report.
A crash occurred at mile marker 48 on I-80 westbound around noon, according to Pottawattamie County dispatch. A dispatch official said people were transported, but did not know the exact number or extent of injuries.
The incident occurred near Walnut in northeast Pottawattamie County.
A dispatcher said the interstate was temporarily closed and narrowed to one lane but opened up by early afternoon. — Anna Bauman
