At least one person was transported to the hospital from a crash on Interstate 80 in Pottawattamie County that temporarily shut down the road Saturday, officials report.

A crash occurred at mile marker 48 on I-80 westbound around noon, according to Pottawattamie County dispatch. A dispatch official said people were transported, but did not know the exact number or extent of injuries.

The incident occurred near Walnut in northeast Pottawattamie County.

A dispatcher said the interstate was temporarily closed and narrowed to one lane but opened up by early afternoon. — Anna Bauman

Anna Bauman covers a little bit of everything as one of The World-Herald's summer interns. Phone: 402-444-1304.

