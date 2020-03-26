Nebraska is in the market for ventilators and is looking for innovative ways to expand the state's stock, Gov. Pete Ricketts said at a town hall Thursday evening.

The state has 600 ventilators, Ricketts said at the event, aired on NET.

Asked if demand would outstrip available ventilators and if so, by how much, Ricketts responded: "We are looking at modeling. There's a lot we don't know; we need to get more data and better data."

Ricketts pointed to innovative efforts to add to the state's stockpile, including efforts at hospitals to convert ventilators used in intensive care units for use by coronavirus patients. He also said the University of Nebraska-Lincoln might be able to print 3D parts for ventilators.

Public gatherings, bars and restaurants

The governor said the state's limits on public gatherings are based on advice from the University of Nebraska Medical Center's infectious disease specialists. Because of those efforts and others, Ricketts said he believes that the state has gotten far enough ahead of the outbreak that it won't have to order people to shelter in place. Nebraska is aided in this regard, he said, by not being an international travel destination. The virus got a head start in New York City, Ricketts said, because of its direct flights from China. The coronavirus has probably been in that city since January, he said.

"Here in Nebraska, we don't have those types of connections," he said.

Ricketts said there are no plans to lock down Nebraska, nor has that been part of the scenarios discussed with UNMC's experts.

Asked why he didn't mandate bar closures statewide, Ricketts said he wanted to avoid causing undue economic harm and creating a worse problem down the road. If entertainment businesses were shut down in greater Nebraska before problems developed, Nebraskans might be tempted to let down their guard.

"People could get tired of it, they may start breaking those bans just when you need them to stay home," he said. "We're not trying to shut down businesses. We're trying to limit large crowds."

That's the same reason, he said, that state services are still open to the public.

Club sports

Asked about pressure on young athletes to begin training for club sports, Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt said he's aware that a problem is developing.

"I'll be strongly recommending they do not proceed," he said. "Wait for this to play out; we'll know more in a month."

To make his point, Blomstedt cited the state's first known case of the virus: the woman had played in a basketball tournament.

Medicaid expansion

When asked about delays in Medicaid expansion, Ricketts pledged that everyone who needed a test and treatment in Nebraska would get it. He did not elaborate on how that care would be paid for.

Economic recovery

Ricketts said the process of jump-starting the state's economy will be easier if employers don't lay off their workers. "Can you hold on to those people even part time?" he asked. "You were desperate for them before. I expect the economy will bounce back and you'll need them back."

Ricketts said programs are being put in place to help businesses keep employees on the payroll, whether it's through part-time unemployment for workers who are partially furloughed or small business loan forgiveness.

Asked if he would support dam construction in northeast Nebraska as part of an economic recovery plan, Ricketts said, "We will take a look at all the different kinds of things that will support our economy."

He also noted that the state is hiring, especially in the Departments of Corrections and Veterans' Affairs.

Homeless population, frail inmates

Ricketts said the state is making arrangements to provide quarantine lodging for the homeless. The contracts aren't in place yet, so he said he couldn't be more specific.

In terms of letting vulnerable inmates out of prison, Ricketts said the state already has a compassionate release program available through the Parole Board.