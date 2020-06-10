LINCOLN — An assault in the recreation yard at the Lincoln Correctional Center on Wednesday afternoon sent one inmate to the hospital with serious injuries.

A fight between two inmates erupted at about 1 p.m., during which one inmate was cut in the neck with a sharpened homemade weapon, according to a Nebraska Corrections Department spokeswoman.

A few minutes later, a second fight broke out in a separate yard involving two other inmates.

The two fights were not believed to be connected, spokeswoman Laura Strimple said. The weapon was recovered, she said.

The prison, which holds about 500 male inmates, was placed on modified lockdown for a few hours. The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the initial assault, Strimple said, and their findings will be provided to the Lancaster County Attorney for possible criminal prosecution.

paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-473-9584,

twitter.com/paulhammelowh

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system.

