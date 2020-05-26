Another worker in the Nebraska prison system has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The worker is employed at the Lincoln Correctional Center and is self-isolating at home, according to Scott Frakes, director of Nebraska Department of Corrections.
This is the 11th employee of the prison system to test positive.
Among inmates, seven men at the Community Corrections Center-Omaha are the only known positive cases in the state prison system.
