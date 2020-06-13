One more Douglas County resident has died of COVID-19, pushing the county's total to 58 deaths from the disease.

The Douglas County Health Department announced Saturday that the victim was a man over the age of 75.

Also, the health department announced 129 more cases, raising the total to 5,715 in the county.

Metro area hospitals, according to the health department, report 351 available beds, with 118 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

The health department has confirmed that 1,658 Douglas County residents have recovered from the illness. The department recommends that anyone be tested who has come in contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus. 

The state’s Department of Health and Human Services reported Saturday morning that there have been 16,513 cases and 216 deaths related to COVID-19 in Nebraska. 

For information, call the county's COVID-19 info line at 402-444-3400.

