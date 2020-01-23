China US Soybeans

The ARC and PLC programs provide financial protections to farmers from substantial drops in crop prices or revenues and are vital economic safety nets for most American farms.

LINCOLN — Agricultural producers are encouraged to sign up for the Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage programs before the March deadline.

The deadline to choose between ARC or PLC and complete enrollment for the 2019 crop year is March 16.

“By making an appointment now, producers can beat the rush and get the process completed before focusing on spring planting,” said Nancy Johner, USDA Farm Service Agency Nebraska state executive director.

The programs provide financial protections to farmers from substantial drops in crop prices or revenues and are vital economic safety nets for most American farms.

For more information, go to www.fsa.usda.gov/arc-plc. To schedule an appointment, contact a Farm Service Agency county office by visiting farmers.gov/service-center-locator.

