Icicles hang near 19th and Harney Streets during a January cold snap.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

This week’s Arctic front brought Omaha its lowest temperature of the winter, but the chill is not sticking around.

Temperatures could flirt with 50 degrees by Sunday.

Omaha recorded a low of -4 degrees Thursday morning at Eppley Airfield, said Brett Albright, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. That’s 2 degrees lower than this winter’s previous low of -2 on Jan. 20, Albright said.

Cold as Thursday morning was, it was nowhere near a record, according to the weather service. Omaha’s record low for Feb. 13 is -22 set in 1905.

Stiff winds on Friday will usher in a warm front, Albright said, and weekend highs in the Omaha metro are forecast in the mid to upper 40s. Even better, relatively light winds are forecast, so the weekend will be a good one to get outdoors.

“It will be a pretty nice weekend, overall,” Albright said.

The average high in Omaha for this time of year is 37 degrees, and the average low is 17 degrees.

