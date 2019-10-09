The Nebraska Department of Education on Wednesday released test scores and performance ratings for 1,004 schools and 244 districts. Here's how Papillion La Vista Community Schools fared. Find your school below.

Papillion La Vista Community Schools

Districts or schools can receive a ranking of Excellent, Great, Good or Needs Improvement.

Ranking: Great

Last year's ranking: Great

24% of students in the district qualify for free and reduced price lunch.

Each year public school students are tested and the state publishes the percentage of students proficient in each academic subject. Here are the percentages for Papillion La Vista Community Schools:

Math: 55%

English Language Arts: 60%

Science: 74%

Individual school rankings:

Anderson Grove Elementary: Great

17-18: Great

Bell Elementary: Great

17-18: Great

Carriage Hill Elementary: Great

17-18: Good

G. Stanley Hall Elementary: Good

17-18: Good

Golden Hills Elementary: Good

17-18: Good

Hickory Hill Elementary: Great

17-18: Great

La Vista Middle School: Great

17-18: Great

La Vista West Elementary: Needs Improvement

17-18: Good

Liberty Middle School: Great

17-18: Excellent

Papillion La Vista High School: Great

17-18: Good

Papillion La Vista South High School: Great

17-18 Great

Papillion Middle School: Great

17-18 Great

Parkview Heights Elementary: Good

17-18: Good

Patriot Elementary: Great

17-18: Great

Portal Elementary: Great

17-18: Great

Prairie Queen Elementary: Great

17-18: Good

Rumsey Station Elementary: Great

17-18: Great

Tara Heights Elementary: Great

17-18: Great

Trumble Park Elementary: Great

17-18: Great

Walnut Creek Elementary: Great

17-18: Great