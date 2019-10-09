The Nebraska Department of Education on Wednesday released test scores and performance ratings for 1,004 schools and 244 districts. Here's how Millard fared. Find your school below.

Millard Public Schools

Districts or schools can receive a ranking of Excellent, Great, Good or Needs Improvement.

Ranking: Great

Last year's ranking: Great

21% of students in the district qualify for free and reduced price lunch.

Each year public school students are tested and the state publishes the percentage of students proficient in each academic subject. Here are the percentages for Millard Public Schools:

Math: 65%

English Language Arts: 65%

Science: 78%

Individual school rankings:

Ackerman Elementary: Great

17-18: Great

Aldrich Elementary: Excellent

17-18: Excellent

Beadle Middle: Great

17-18: Great

Black Elk Elementary: Great

17-18: Great

Bryan Elementary: Great

17-18: Great

Cody Elementary: Great

17-18: Good

Cottonwood Elementary: Great

17-18: Great

Ezra Millard Elementary: Great

17-18: Excellent

Grace Abbott Elementary: Excellent

17-18: Great

Harry Andersen Middle: Great

17-18: Great

Harvey Oaks Elementary: Great

17-18: Excellent

Hitchcock Elementary: Excellent

17-18: Excellent

Holling Heights Elementary: Great

17-18: Great

J. Sterling Morton Elementary: Great

17-18: Great

Kiewit Middle School: Great

17-18: Great

Millard Central Middle School: Good

17-18: Good

Millard North High School: Great

17-18: Great

Millard North Middle School: Great

17-18: Great

Millard South High School: Good

17-18: Great

Millard West High School: Great*

17-18: Excellent

Montclair Elementary: Great

17-18: Great

Neihardt Elementary: Good

17-18: Great

Norman Rockwell Elementary: Great

17-18: Great

Norris Elementary: Great

17-18: Great

Reagan Elementary: Great

17-18: Great

Reeder Elementary: Great

17-18: Great

Rohwer Elementary: Great

17-18: Great

Russell Middle School: Great

17-18: Great

Sandoz Elementary: Good

17-18: Great

Upchurch Elementary: Excellent

17-18: Excellent

Walt Disney Elementary: Good

17-18: Good

Wheeler Elementary: Excellent

17-18: Excellent

Willa Cather Elementary: Great

17-18: Excellent

Willowdale Elementary: Excellent

17-18: Excellent

*Schools with an asterisk could still get a better rating in November. State officials will be reviewing whether those schools met certain requirements beyond test scores.