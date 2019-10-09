bennington (1).png

The Nebraska Department of Education on Wednesday released test scores and performance ratings for 1,004 schools and 244 districts. Here's how Bennington fared. Find your school below.

Bennington Public Schools

Districts or schools can receive a ranking of Excellent, Great, Good or Needs Improvement.

  • Ranking: Excellent
  • Last year's ranking: Great
  • 10% of students in the district qualify for free and reduced price lunch.

Each year public school students are tested and the state publishes the percentage of students proficient in each academic subject. Here are the percentages for Bennington Public Schools:

  • Math: 72%
  • English Language Arts: 74%
  • Science: 87%

Individual school rankings:

Bennington Elementary: Excellent

17-18: Great

Bennington High School: Great

17-18: Great

Bennington Middle School: Excellent

17-18: Good

Heritage Elementary: Great

17-18: Great

Pine Creek Elementary: Excellent

17-18: Great

