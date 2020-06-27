A 68-year-old woman has died following a three-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Friend, Nebraska.

Doral Simmons of Friend died following injuries sustained in the crash, which occurred at the intersection U.S. Highway 6 and Page Street in Friend around 5 p.m., according to Friend Police Chief Shawn Gray.

Simmons was transported to Warren Memorial Hospital in Friend, where she was pronounced dead. Her granddaughter, Dorthy Simmons, 14, sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries and was released from a Lincoln hospital, Gray said.

Simmons was driving an SUV westbound and collided with a semi, which was also westbound. Another SUV was struck during the accident. The other two drivers did not sustain serious injuries.

Seat belts were in use, and alcohol was not a factor, Gray said. The accident is under investigation by the Friend Police Department.

Friend is located more than 40 miles southwest of Lincoln.

wbauer@owh.com, 402-444-1069

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email