A 68-year-old woman has died following a three-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Friend, Nebraska.
Doral Simmons of Friend died following injuries sustained in the crash, which occurred at the intersection U.S. Highway 6 and Page Street in Friend around 5 p.m., according to Friend Police Chief Shawn Gray.
Simmons was transported to Warren Memorial Hospital in Friend, where she was pronounced dead. Her granddaughter, Dorthy Simmons, 14, sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries and was released from a Lincoln hospital, Gray said.
Simmons was driving an SUV westbound and collided with a semi, which was also westbound. Another SUV was struck during the accident. The other two drivers did not sustain serious injuries.
Seat belts were in use, and alcohol was not a factor, Gray said. The accident is under investigation by the Friend Police Department.
Friend is located more than 40 miles southwest of Lincoln.
