LINCOLN — A 61-year-old state prison inmate with underlying health issues died Thursday at the Tecumseh State Prison.

A prison spokeswoman said that medical privacy rules prevent officials from saying if COVID-19 was a factor in the death of Randy Harms, who was serving a 45- to 60-year sentence for attempted murder out of Custer County.

Meanwhile, no new inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent testing at state prisons, as of Tuesday.

In all, about 400 inmates have been tested, only seven have tested positive, and all seven have since recovered, the Nebraska Department of Corrections said Tuesday.

The seven inmates represent 1.8% of those tested for COVID-19 in Nebraska prisons, according to Corrections Director Scott Frakes.

That compares with 78% of inmates who tested positive in April at an Ohio prison, and one out of three inmates who have tested positive in federal prison.

Recently, free testing was offered to Nebraska prison inmates through TestNebraska, the program launched by Gov. Pete Ricketts to ramp up testing. 

A total of 230 individuals requested tests through TestNebraska, and none has come back positive, Frakes said.

The 400 Nebraska prison inmates who have been tested overall represent about 7% of the state's 5,400 inmates.

Frakes attributed Nebraska's lower positive rate to an early decision to shut down prison visits by family, friends and volunteers. He said he is taking a cautious approach in resuming such visits to prevent a rise in infections.

A total of 20 prison employees have been infected, the department said Tuesday.

