A COVID-19 drive-thru test clinic at 50th and G Streets is temporarily closing because of a shortage of supplies, the Douglas County Health Department said in a press release Saturday.
Until new materials are obtained, the health department said, the clinic will remain closed.
People who have a test scheduled for Sunday or Monday should wait to be notified of a new test date, according to the health department, which, along with its partners, is pursuing new testing materials. Anyone who has signed up for testing at the closed location should contact their health care provider about being tested.
As of Friday, Douglas Countytotaled 7,386 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. A total of 93 people in Douglas County have died from the virus.
A bottle of Purell sits on a kitchen countertop as UNMC med student Nate Mattison works on his laptop. Mattison is one of a handful of UNMC students who have stepped up fill various nonprofit needs. Mattison has signed up to be a Big Brother and is currently waiting to be paired up.
Ann Kane and her family are producing masks. Everyone has a job.
ANDY KANE
Ann Kane and her family have made around 200 masks.
ANN KANE
UNMC med student Nate Mattison works on his laptop at his apartment near downtown Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
A bottle of Purell sits on a kitchen countertop as UNMC med student Nate Mattison works on his laptop. Mattison is one of a handful of UNMC students who have stepped up fill various nonprofit needs. Mattison has signed up to be a Big Brother and is currently waiting to be paired up.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mattison is one of a handful of UNMC students who have stepped up to fill the needs of various nonprofits.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Matt Van Zante prints parts for face shields in his basement.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A 3D printer prints parts for face shields.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Matt Van Zante is among a group making face shields for personal protective equipment for medical personnel.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Matt Van Zante shows off one of the finished face shields he helped make.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Matt Van Zante shows off a finished face shield.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A 3D printer prints parts for face shields in Matt Van Zante's basement.
