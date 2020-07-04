A COVID-19 drive-thru test clinic at 50th and G Streets is temporarily closing because of a shortage of supplies, the Douglas County Health Department said in a press release Saturday.

Until new materials are obtained, the health department said, the clinic will remain closed. 

People who have a test scheduled for Sunday or Monday should wait to be notified of a new test date, according to the health department, which, along with its partners, is pursuing new testing materials. Anyone who has signed up for testing at the closed location should contact their health care provider about being tested. 

As of Friday, Douglas County totaled 7,386 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. A total of 93 people in Douglas County have died from the virus.

