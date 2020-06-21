A Norfolk, Nebraska, man was arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle homicide Saturday after a collision with a motorcycle in Otoe County.
That crash was one of two fatal collisions involving motorcycles on Nebraska roads, authorities said Sunday. The second fatality occurred Saturday night in Butler County near Palmyra.
Motorcyclist Kevin Davidson, 41, of Syracuse, was pronounced dead at the scene in Otoe County.
The names of the motorcyclist killed in Butler County and the driver of a second vehicle are being withheld pending notification of family.
Investigators from the Otoe County Sheriff's Office said Davidson was headed west on Nebraska Highway 2 when his motorcycle collided with the side of an eastbound pickup about 11 a.m. The driver of the pickup, Edwin F. Belina Jr., 52, was trying to turn north into the Palmyra Sale Barn.
Belina was arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle homicide, authorities said. Otoe County Jail records indicated Belina has been released on bail.
Investigators from the Butler County Sheriff's Office said a fatal crash occurred at 10:20 p.m. on U.S. Highway 81 southwest of David City. A vehicle was southbound on Highway 81 when it crossed the center line and collided with a northbound motorcycle near the intersection with County Road 34.
