Two men were taken to an Omaha hospital as a result of injuries they suffered in separate cutting incidents late Saturday and early Sunday.
Police went to the area of 43rd and Maple Streets about 1:30 a.m. and located Timothy Swillie, 63, suffering from stab wounds. Swillie was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries that were not thought to be life threatening.
A 63-year-old woman told officers that she felt threatened during an argument with Swillie and stabbed him. She was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, domestic violence and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
About 11:20 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the area of 22nd and Jones Streets and found Edward Fisher, 50, who told officers that he had been cut by a 56-year-old woman. Fisher was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries not thought to be life threatening.
The woman was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, domestic violence and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
