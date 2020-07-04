A 19-year-old Omaha man suffered a serious head injury after he lost control of his vehicle near North 30th Street and Titus Avenue early Saturday morning.
The driver, Michael Parker, lost control of a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, as he was southbound on North 30th Street, according to Omaha police. The vehicle slid sideways into a wooden pole.
Parker, the vehicle's only occupant, was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center with a life-threatening injury. Police said speed was a factor in the crash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.