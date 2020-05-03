Omaha police removed 16 people early Sunday from a house party where a man was injured by gunfire. 

Tyrell Nunn, 25, of Omaha walked into the Creighton University Medical Center-University Campus at 24th and Cuming Streets at 2:12 a.m. with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening, a police spokesman said.

Police were called to the area of 17th and Sahler Streets about 2 a.m. after ShotSpotter reported numerous gunshots. Officers found four houses and four vehicles that had been damaged by gunfire.

Officers at the shooting scene removed 16 people from a party at 4135 N. 17th St. for interviews. Police arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of criminal impersonation and an outstanding warrant. 

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or omahacrimestoppers.org.​ Tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in a shooting. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

