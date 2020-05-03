Omaha police removed 16 people early Sunday from a house party where a man was injured by gunfire.
The name of the wounded man was not immediately released. He walked into the Creighton University Medical Center-University Campus at 24th and Cuming Streets at 2:12 a.m. with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening, a police spokesman said.
Police were called to the area of 17th and Sahler Streets about 2 a.m. after ShotSpotter reported numerous gunshots. Officers located four houses and four vehicles that had been damaged by gunfire.
Officers at the shooting scene removed 16 people from a party at 4135 N. 17th St. Police have not announced any arrests.
Anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or omahacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in a shooting.
