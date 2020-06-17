11-Worth Cafe, a staple of down-home breakfasts and lunches for years, has closed and has no plans to reopen.

The cafe at 2419 Leavenworth St. near downtown Omaha faced protests over the weekend that drew a police response. By Monday, a handwritten "closed" sign appeared inside the door. And on Wednesday, the ownership family made it official.

The owners, the Caniglia family, said they had received threats via social media and had to call police twice to their family homes. In addition, they said, the noisy protests outside the cafe on Saturday and Sunday took a toll.

"Our customers and staff are of the utmost importance to our family," the letter said. "The verbal abuse, taunting and having to be escorted to and from their cars by police and security officers for their safety for two straight days was more than we could watch them endure."

The 11-Worth protests were prompted by a Facebook post apparently by the restaurant owner's son, and a breakfast dish named after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Protesters called for the restaurant to be shut down.

Omaha Dines: Here are the city's 38 essential restaurants

rick.ruggles@owh.com, 402-444-1123

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email