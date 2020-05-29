A 10th resident has died at the Life Care Center in the Elkhorn area, the nursing home consumed by a coronavirus outbreak. 

"We care deeply about each of these members of our Life Care community and mourn with those who have lost loved ones due to this virus," the facility said in a statement. "This is hard on all of us."

The outbreak, which began at the end of April, has wreaked havoc on residents and staff there. Nearly every current or former resident has tested positive — 69 out of the 79 tested since May 11. Seven are hospitalized. 

Thirty health care workers, out of 140, have tested positive. 

The coronavirus crisis shows why it’s critical to support local journalism

The facility was deep-cleaned on Thursday by a cleaning crew in hazmat suits. 

The center, at 20275 Hopper St., is owned by Life Care Centers of America, a national chain that also owns the facility in Kirkland, Washington, where the first major outbreak of COVID-19 at a long-term care facility occurred in early March.

