Nebraska wrestlers brought home 10 All-America honors from this week’s U.S. cadet and junior national championships, which wrapped up Friday in Fargo, North Dakota.
But no one from Nebraska had a better week than Jakason Burks.
Actually, no one has had a better month.
Burks, who will be a junior at Omaha Burke, spent the first week of July in Zagreb, Croatia, competing for the U.S. at the cadet Greco-Roman world championships.
He then went to Fargo for the summer’s biggest U.S. tournament, where he rolled to the 113-pound freestyle title. In the final, Burks scored a 10-0 technical fall over Colorado’s Daniel Cardenas in earning the cadet division’s outstanding wrestler award.
“It was amazing. (Nebraska hasn’t) had a freestyle champ since 2011 and I think that’s our first (outstanding wrestler) in history for Nebraska in freestyle,” said Zac Dominquez, one of Burks’ coaches at MWC Wrestling Academy.
Burks admitted he was hesitant to compete in Fargo. He had one rest day at home after returning from Croatia.
“I wasn’t sure if I wanted to go, but I forced myself to go,” Burks said. “I knew if I’d go, I could put up some work and win a freestyle title.
“I showed them here that I could win at any style against anyone.”
Burks won the Class A 106-pound title his sophomore season, pinning three of his four state opponents in the first round. This summer, he has shown he can compete at the highest level in freestyle or Greco-Roman.
“I like them both right now,” Burks said. “Later down the line, I’ll have to choose one, and at the moment I have no idea which one I would choose.”
Burks lost his match at this month’s world championships, but Dominquez thinks he has the talent to medal internationally in Greco-Roman. He has seen Burks make strides.
“He’s an athlete, so it’s real easy for someone to improve who wants to improve,” Dominquez said. “And he’s very coachable, he’s listening and he puts in the extra work.
“He’s young enough that he could make the (cadet world) tournament again next year and with all things going like they should, it’s something he could do again and I think he’ll bring home a medal next year.”
Burks said competing at worlds “was one of the best times I’ve had.” He even got to compete with his brother James, who wrestled for the U.S. at 152 pounds. On Friday, James Burks finished third in Greco-Roman in the junior division.
“I think he totally loved having his brother there, competing with him,” Dominquez said. “When you have family there, you have comfortability, whether it’s at Fargo or the world championships.”
James Burks was one of five Nebraska junior wrestlers who became Greco-Roman All-Americans on Friday.
Damen Pape of Hastings finished seventh at 170 pounds, Millard West’s Jack Huffman placed eighth at 126 and Dillyn Miller from Burke finished eighth at 195.
O’Neill’s Caden Moore, who competes for a South Dakota club team, placed third at 145.
