Nebraska trio to represent United States at world wrestling meet
Omaha Burke’s James Burks is one of three Nebraskans representing the U.S. at the Greco-Roman cadet world championships this weekend.

Three Nebraska state champions will be wrestling for the U.S. this weekend in Zagreb, Croatia.

Omaha Burke’s James Burks, his brother Jakason Burks and Kearney’s Phillip Moomey will compete at the cadet world championships, an annual tournament for 16- and 17-year-olds.

The event begins Friday, but the Greco-Roman competition for the three Nebraskans starts Saturday morning. The finals are Sunday.

James Burks, a senior-to-be, will wrestle at 156 pounds (71 kilograms). Burks is a three-time state champion, winning the Class A 160-pound title in February.

He also was an all-state running back. He broke the school’s single-season rushing record last season.

Jakason Burks will compete at 112 pounds (51 kg). He won the 106-pound title at the state meet, pinning three of his four opponents in the first round. At cadet nationals, he is a two-time All-American.

Moomey, a two-time cadet Greco-Roman national champion, is competing at 132 pounds (60 kg). Moomey went 47-1 and won his second state title this past year for the Bearcats.

Moomey, who will be a senior at Kearney, has committed to wrestle in the Ivy League at Cornell.

