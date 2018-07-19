FARGO, N.D. — Three Nebraskans competing in the cadet division finished as Greco-Roman All-Americans on Thursday at the national championships.
Millard South’s Conor Knopick placed third at 120 pounds, while another Millard South wrestler, Caleb Coyle, finished fourth at 94 pounds. Kearney’s Archer Heelan placed seventh at 100.
The cadet division is for wrestlers born in 2002 or 2003.
In the junior division, Omaha Burke’s James Burks and Lincoln High’s Isaiah Alford will compete in Friday’s quarterfinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.