Three Nebraska high school wrestlers competing at the Cadet World Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, lost in the first round on Saturday.

Omaha Burke’s James Burks led his 71-kg (156-pound) match early before dropping a 10-5 decision to Zhenish Zhumabekov of Kyrgyzstan.

Burks earned a takedown and went up 5-2 when he scored on a step out. But Zhumabekov moved ahead 6-5 by the break and built on his lead from there.

Burks’ younger brother, Jakason, lost a 9-3 decision at 51 kg (112 pounds) to Madiyar Maulitkahov of Kazakhstan. Burks trailed 7-3 at the break.

Kearney’s Phillip Moomey lost a 6-2 decision to Cadet Asian silver medalist Shahin Badaghi Mofrad of Iran.

But while the Burks brothers were eliminated, Moomey will compete Sunday. He was pulled back into repechage when Badaghi Mofrad reached the final at 60 kg. Moomey, who can still win the bronze medal, will take on Vladislav Karasev of Russia in his first repechage match.

Sign up for daily headlines from NEPrepZone

Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.

The best local sports photos of 2018 so far

Check out a growing collection featuring some of the best local sports photos of 2018.

1 of 47

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription